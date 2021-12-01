Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills turns 60

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For 60 years Big Brothers and Big Sisters has helped kids find role models by pairing them with adults.

Currently, they serve over a hundred area youth in the program.

One local family who is part of the Big Brothers and Big Sisters program and how it has benefited their lives.

“My kids have friends. They are homeschoolers. They have friends and are involved in events almost every week.. Painting. going to the park. doing crafts. I like painting and going to the park,”

Big Brothers Big Sisters currently has a waitlist for kids needing a mentor. to be a big and volunteer your time

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.