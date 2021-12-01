Another year of hunting within the city limits is around the corner

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Public Works Committee discussed the annual deer harvest plan Tuesday, and this year the plan is to take 250 deer within city limits this season.

The season will start in January and end in February or when the 250 limits are met.

The limit of deer is determined by South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks through the Rapid City Parks Department’s annual deer trend survey.

The city has allowed the taking of up to 300 deer in a season and only certified shooters are allowed to participate.

The deer harvest helps avoid deer and vehicle collisions, property damage, and aggressive encounters with deer.

The meat is donated to Feeding South Dakota with the help of Black Hills Sportsmen and Sportsmen Against Hunger covering the processing fees.

“Last year, again, with the same number of deer, we were able to share 6,600 pounds of meat with Feeding South Dakota, it’s one of their largest meat donations in a year so two great purposes one keeping the deer at a healthy level within the city limits and then the donation of the meat,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the city of Rapid City.

He says that the public should be reminded to not feed any deer.

The city council will vote on the proposal Monday night.

