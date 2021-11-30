Advertisement

Noem wants to push anti-abortion argument to Supreme Court

(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is seeking a role in a pair of legal battles over abortion access as the U.S. Supreme Court reaches a potentially defining moment on the issue. The Republican governor promised that if South Dakota loses an appeal in a legal fight over a state law that would require women seeking abortions to consult first with crisis pregnancy centers, which generally advise women not to get abortions, she would try to get the Supreme Court to consider the case. She has already signed onto a legal argument that seeks to undermine the Supreme Court’s previous ruling that access to abortions allows women equal economic and social rights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Air Force has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as command chief at...
Ellsworth’s command chief removed
An explosion woke the 11th street neighborhood earlier today
Rapid City neighborhood encounters an explosion
Rapid City sees two unrelated shootings in less than 24 hours
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
Rapid City firefighters at work.
Crews battle structure fire at Rapid City Landfill

Latest News

shooting
22-year-old sought for questioning about shooting on Marquette Drive that left one dead
New organization provides those in need with a service dog with no price tag included
New organization provides those in need with a service dog with no price tag included
Many shoppers cheer for Black Friday, but small businesses celebrate a different sales day
Many shoppers cheer for Black Friday, but small businesses celebrate a different sales day
Vinny Brewer homicide sentencing
15 year prison sentence for Estevan Baquera in the 2016 murder of Vinny Brewer