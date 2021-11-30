New books gives an inside and in-depth look at the 1972 flood in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Don Barnett was the mayor of Rapid City from 1971-1975 when disaster and civil unrest threatened to tear the city apart.

His new memoir outlines getting elected at a young age, how the civic center came to be, the devastation of the 1972 flood, and civil unrest in Rapid City.

Barnett is presenting his book at the Journey Museum Dec. 1-3 at 7 pm each night.

