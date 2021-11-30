Advertisement

Mild Today; Record High Temperatures Possible Wednesday and Thursday!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be slightly cooler today than yesterday, but still above normal with highs in the 50s expected.

A strong surge of warm air aloft will translate to unusually warm temperatures on the ground tomorrow and Thursday, just as we start December. It will feel more like the start of June than December. Highs will be in record territory - likely near or above 70 in spots!

Cooler air moves in Friday and the weekend, but nothing out of the ordinary. Dry weather is forecast through the rest of the week, weekend, into early next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Air Force has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as command chief at...
Ellsworth’s command chief removed
An explosion woke the 11th street neighborhood earlier today
Rapid City neighborhood encounters an explosion
Rapid City sees two unrelated shootings in less than 24 hours
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
Rapid City firefighters at work.
Crews battle structure fire at Rapid City Landfill

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Breezy
December Chill? Not Here in the Black Hills!
KOTA Weather
KOTA Rhonda Lee Weather Webcast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A Warm Start to the Workweek