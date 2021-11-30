Advertisement

Kart racers compete in ‘The Gobbler’

Competition open to racers as young as five years old
By Ben Burns
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After finishing their Thanksgiving dinners and shopping on Black Friday, go-kart racers spent Saturday on the dirt track as part of the first-ever indoor kart championship known as “The Gobbler”. Ben Burns spoke to a few of the racers to see why kart racing is becoming a growing sport in the Black Hills.

