Historic photos will soon be more visible to the public

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills has a lot of history, as we know.

Now, seeing historic photos that go as far back as the 1920s will soon be easier to view.

It’s a partnership between Deadwood History Incorporated and the Fassbender Photographic Collection.

The collection features hundreds of pieces of photography equipment and thousands of photographs taken in the Black Hills and Wyoming by a father and son duo from the 1920′s to about 1992.

The majority of the photos consist of wedding shots and portraits, but also contains snapshots of the construction of Mt. Rushmore and the Stratosphere Balloon flights.

“There are some amazing images in there that people have not seen before and we want to get them out there for the public to see. They represent tourism, they represent arts and entertainment, ethnic cultures of various kinds that were here in the Black Hills, commerce and industry, and just how the Black Hills has developed,” said Carolyn Weber, Executive Director of Deadwood History Inc.

The collection was originally purchased by Lead, Deadwood, and Spearfish in 2010 where the images were displayed in various locations throughout the hills.

Now, the new stewardship will allow the collection to be more easily available for the public to enjoy.

“I mean, they are available online, certainly, and in the data base they’ll probably be available in some form as well in the future, but Deadwood History certainly has a great track record of having traffic. So, the incidental sightings of the collection will certainly be increased by that relationship, Director of the Fassbender Collection, Richard Carlson.

The arrangement between the two organizations is set to begin in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.