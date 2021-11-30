December Chill? Not Here in the Black Hills!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Weather-wise Thanksgiving week went off without a hitch.... and the week after appears for now to be following suit. In fact, some of the changes coming up over the next few days could break daytime high temperature records.

The forecasted high is 70° for Wednesday. The record is 68° that was set in 1998. And not to be outdone the next day Thursday is coming in with a forecasted high of 74°- and the record is 70° set in 1941. On average we are standing at about 42° for a daytime high, so by all means this will be a noticeable change.

A weak shortwave moves through in our overnight and could give us a breakthrough shower mainly for our northernmost counties like Harding and Butte Counties. After that, high pressure moves back in and the heat comes along with it.

Overnight a chance of a shower and in the upper-30s. Highs Tuesday in the upper-50s under a partly cloudy sky. Then more sun and warmer for the most of the rest of the week.

