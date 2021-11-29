Advertisement

A Warm Start to the Workweek

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Unseasonably warm temperatures are in the forecast to start the week this week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the area. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s this afternoon, which is about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A weak upper level disturbance will bring a few showers to the area tonight.

Then the middle of the week will again feature dry and mild conditions, with near record highs possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooler temperatures can be expected Friday through the upcoming weekend.

