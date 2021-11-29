Advertisement

Sports betting drives 20% boost for Deadwood casinos

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) - New data indicates the addition of sports betting drove a 20% revenue increase for Deadwood casinos in October. South Dakota Commission on Gaming report shows the casinos generated 20.54% more revenue last month than in October 2020. Gamblers shelled out more than $116 million in slots, $8.3 million in table game bets and $815,036 in sports bets. All in all they spent more than $125.7 million on wagers in October. Through the first 10 months of the year they’ve spent almost $1.3 billion on wagers. That’s up nearly 40% from 2020, when casinos were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The gaming commission authorized sports betting in September.

