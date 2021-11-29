Advertisement

Sioux Falls police shoot at fleeing minivan after driver rams squad car

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Authorities say Sioux Falls police shot at a fleeing minivan after its driver rammed a squad car and nearly hit two officers. The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. Sunday after an officer tried to stop the minivan for a traffic violation. Sioux Falls police say the driver fled at a high rate of speed, but police did not pursue it. While officers were checking an address possibly linked to the minivan, the vehicle drove up and officers attempted to speak to the driver. The Argus Leader reports the driver backed up, rammed a squad car and drove toward two officers, narrowly missing them. Police say one officer fired at the minivan as it drove off. The driver remains at large.

