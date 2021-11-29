Rapid City neighborhood encounters an explosion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An explosion woke the 11th street neighborhood earlier Monday.

Fire officials say a gas line broke on the 900 block of 11th street at 9:30 this morning, less than 2 hours later, an explosion sparked a fire on the lawn of one property, that fire quickly spread to the house.

Rapid City firefighters put out the fire within an hour of the explosion.

Officials say a dog was rescued by firefighters and was uninjured.

”Whenever you have the gas line break, there’s always a concern for a fire to spark from that and so that’s why they felt the explosion, they heard that explosion because it was a gas explosion and then that can spark the fire and be more dangerous because it is gas,” said Tessa Jaeger, public information officer for Rapid City fire department.

Two blocks around Columbus and 11th street were blocked off for the majority of the day but people were able to get home while Montana Dakota Utilities worked to fix the gas line break. We will keep you updated as new information becomes available.

