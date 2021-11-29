Advertisement

Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

(Matt Rourke | AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) – Ronnie Oakie, 51, has been identified as the person who died last Saturday in a one-vehicle crash east of Box Elder.

Preliminary crash information indicates that Oakie was headed westbound on Highway 1416 when he veered off the road striking a guardrail, and overturning into a ditch. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

