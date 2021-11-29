Many shoppers cheer for Black Friday, but small businesses celebrate a different sales day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A big weekend for holiday shoppers just passed, with prices cut low, sales in Rapid City were high.

However, national numbers say not many people were out shopping for deals this year, approximately $6.6 billion were spent compared to the projected $8 to $9 billion.

“Black Friday is really, it probably smiles a little bit more on the big box stores,” said Dan Tribby, general manager at Prairie Edge.

Tribby says Small Business Saturday serves as their Black Friday, although they do have sales for the holiday, they welcome more customers the next day.

“It’s been a real reminder to people that we’re here 365 days of the year,” said Tribby.

“You’re supporting a family and not a CEO so I mean, you’re paying for baseball lessons, tennis lessons, golf lessons, or ballet lessons or you know, you’re paying for things to stay here locally instead of sending it out,” said Alicia Hocke, owner of Pure Fox.

Rapid City is home to many small businesses and the community continues to support them.

Tribby and Hocke say their sales over the weekend will project their holiday sales moving forward.

“This really has been a turnaround from the pandemic, we compare so many things to last year and that’s just really not a super fair comparison, this year is much much better,” said Tribby.

