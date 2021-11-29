Ellsworth’s command chief removed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The top enlisted person at Ellsworth Air Force Base has been removed from his position, according to a release from the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office.

Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch was ousted as the command chief for “behavior that demonstrated a lack of respect, judgment and professionalism expected of a senior non-commissioned officer.”

The Air Force did not cite specific reasons for the action against Deisch. However, in the release, the commander of the 28th Bomb Wing, Col. Joseph Sheffield, said: “Inappropriate conduct undermines standards of good order and discipline. Based on the results of a thorough investigation, Chief Deisch’s removal was necessary to uphold these high standards. All airmen should be treated with dignity and respect, and senior leaders should set the example for subordinates by exercising sound judgment and decision-making both on and off duty.”

Deisch has been in the Air Force for 26 years, and the Ellsworth command chief since June of this year.

The command chief is a critical position within Air Force wings, a link between the rank and file airmen and the commander on issues such as morale, welfare and missions.

