A new way to skip the lines at the Treasurer's office
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

The Pennington County Administration building installed new cameras with a real-time live feed for the community to see how long the line is at that exact moment.

Due to a high amount of calls to ask how long the line is and what their wait time will be, now it’s at their fingertips.

The busiest times for the building are around a normal lunch break, 11 am to 1 pm.

The installment of the live feed was to ensure the community can have better time management during the week and free up the administration’s phone line.

“The live feed helps and it’s freeing up our phone lines as well so I haven’t heard much besides positive feedback from it so I’m glad that we were able to implement that,” said Annette Brant, chief deputy treasurer at Pennington County Treasurer’s office.

You can find the live feed here.

