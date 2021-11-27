Local Toy Drive Provides Presents to Those in Need: How You Can Help

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

The Holidays are in full swing, and for some, this is a time to be around friends and family. And many of those celebrations include gifts.

But gift-giving can cause financial stress, as some wonder how they are going to make do until the new year.

However, in the spirit of the Holidays, there are multiple opportunities for help.

Major Vangie O’Neil, Corps Officer, Rapid City Salvation Army: “So, our Angel Tree is the way we provide toys for needy children throughout the Black Hills. People can come and take a tag off of the tree, shop and bring it back either to the location to where they pulled it or to the Salvation Army and that’s a way we get them all sorted and are able to provide toys to the children. So that they have not just food for Christmas dinner but also toys for Christmas morning.”

People are asked to bring the toys unwrapped, with the card from the tree to ensure it ends up in the hands of the right child.

For those wanting more of a one-stop shopping experience. There are opportunities to shop and donate all at the same time.

Mark Kerr, General Manager, Menards: “Generally, most people buy toys here in the package and we have a pallet right at the register that we put them in. There is no other program that we do that is more important than this one. Our staff take it very seriously, our customers take it very seriously. We’ve always done well and the community has helped us tremendously over the years.”

And though there are opportunities to lend a hand this Holiday season, toys are a way to instantly spark joy in young children.

Major Vangie O’Neil, Corps Officer, Rapid City Salvation Army: “You know, a lot of times people don’t think of toys as a necessity, but who wants to go through Christmas without being able to provide toys for their children. Not only are we being able to provide joy to the families this Christmas but that we’re able to provide to the community an avenue of service. A way to help, a way to give back, and a way to be a part of a great community.”

The deadline for the Angel Tree program is December 13th and Menards only accepts in-store toys until November 30th

