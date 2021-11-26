Unseasonably Warm and Dry through the Rest of November

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warmer air returns today and sticks around through next week.

A couple of weak Pacific cold fronts will knock temps down a few notches; one will move through tonight and another Tuesday night. But even behind these fronts, temperatures will still be above average.

There are some signs of a major change in the weather pattern as we head into December - starting as early as next weekend, but especially the following week - stay tuned!

