Holiday parties are officially in full swing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Bells are ringing, families are gathering, restaurants echo with chatter, holiday parties are back.

But, if people haven’t planned in advance, their holiday party may not be happening this season.

One popular, underground bar in Rapid City is filling out its schedule for the holidays, quickly.

The Blind Lion just reopened back in September 2020 and is booked out all December. Now, I’m going to walk you through how to actually get to the speakeasy.

“Basically just text the number on the back of our card, and that goes directly to my phone to where we just kind of set up a reservation, you give me your name, a number of people in your party, the time you want to come down on one of the days that we’re open, then we send you our password,” said Zacharie Barker, operations manager at the Blind Lion speakeasy.

And, after going through those series of steps, you’ll stop here to say one of the creative passwords that were texted to you, like mulish manatee or wobbly walrus.

The Blind Lion rearranged their operations through the pandemic but business was slow.

Now, people are more comfortable gathering and celebrating the holidays with their loved ones.

“Other communities around, like not in South Dakota, they’re still having a hard time balancing how to do restaurants stuff like that. I think we have a pretty good system going down here. So everyone still gets to have a comfortable and enjoyable time,” said Barker.

Popular spots around the city are booking fast, Barker says it’s quirky venues, like the speakeasy, that are thriving in a post-COVID world.

“People when they go out these days, they want to have not only a unique experience but also have a very interesting and engaging atmosphere,” said Barker.

