Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Beef Tips

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Want a super-simple recipe for beef tips, that can be served any night? Here ya go!

Brown 2 pounds of stew meat until no longer pink. Place in a slow cooker.

In a bowl, mix together 1 package of onion soup mix with 1 can of cream of mushroom soup and 1 12oz can of lemon lime soda! Yeah, you read that right - lemon lime soda.

Pour over the meat, turn the crockpot on high, stir around, cover and enjoy in about an hour and a half!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Mines
South Dakota Mines fined by RMAC conference for racist comments made at a football game
American Screening LLC has recalled 153,336 total units of its 70% ethyl alcohol gel hand...
FDA announces nationwide recall on hand sanitizer
Rapid City approves more medical cannabis dispensary conditional use permit applications.
Rapid City OKs 16 more cannabis dispensary applications
The Monument is gearing up for some big concerts that were just announced.
He may be Mr. Worldwide but he won’t be stopping in Rapid City
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Latest News

Cooking with Eric - Farmers Market Casserole
Cooking with Eric - Farmers Market Casserole
Cooking Beef with Eric - Tortilla Beef Roll-ups
Cooking Beef with Eric - Tortilla Beef Roll-ups
Cooking with Eric - Breaded Dijon Pork Chops
Cooking with Eric - Breaded Dijon Pork Chops
Cooking Beef with Eric - African Beef Curry
Cooking Beef with Eric - African Beef Curry