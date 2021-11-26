Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Beef Tips

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Want a super-simple recipe for beef tips, that can be served any night? Here ya go!

Brown 2 pounds of stew meat until no longer pink. Place in a slow cooker.

In a bowl, mix together 1 package of onion soup mix with 1 can of cream of mushroom soup and 1 12oz can of lemon lime soda! Yeah, you read that right - lemon lime soda.

Pour over the meat, turn the crockpot on high, stir around, cover and enjoy in about an hour and a half!

