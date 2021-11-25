Advertisement

Warmer air returns Thanksgiving

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’ll be cold tonight with lows falling into the teens for the area. Wind chill values could drop into the single digits!

Warmer air is back for Thanksgiving with highs in the 40s and 50s. Scattered clouds are expected to pass through the area. Friday will be even warmer, as highs soar into the 60s! We keep the warm weather over the weekend. Saturday we dip back down to near 50°, but the 60s return Sunday!

The 60s continue for much of next week with Monday in the low 60s. Tuesday will be in the 50s with highs returning to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday! By the end of next week and that following weekend, we will have temperatures fall back closer to normal.

