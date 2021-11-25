Gym Etiquette: Do’s and Don’ts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the new year around the corner, gyms are going to add many new members. When it comes to gym etiquette it is all about being respectful and maintaining a safe environment.

Ultimate Goals Fitness owner Derek Cooks says they have a daily regiment of wiping down all gym equipment and making sure the floors are clean. If there are ever any situations where a member is on a machine for too long and another member wants to use it, tell a staff member or approach the customer respectively.

" We don’t really have any situations like that at Ultimate fitness but if that happens tell our team. For the most part, everyone is respectful of one another and is a pleasure to be around”

Cooks says some good rule of gym etiquette is to always put away the equipment like ropes and dumbbells and do not blast your music on your phone unless you’re using your own personal set of earphones.

