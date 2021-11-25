Advertisement

A Cold Start to Thanksgiving but a Milder Finish; Warmer Black Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Very cold this morning, of course, but southwest winds will bring milder air back to the region this afternoon.

Unseasonably mild and dry conditions will then stick around Friday through the weekend and next week! A weak Pacific cold front will slightly drop temperatures for Saturday.

For many morning coming up, the low temperatures will be where our high temperatures should be at this time of year.

