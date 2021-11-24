Advertisement

WWE superstar attacked by fan during ‘Raw’ show

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pro wrestlers are used to getting pummeled in the ring, but one superstar took a shot outside the ring from a spectator.

The whole thing was caught on camera. Seth Rollins was hit with the unscheduled smackdown as he was exiting the arena during a “WWE Raw” event Monday in Brooklyn.

Fans who shared video of the attack were left in disbelief, as security quickly broke up the scuffle.

The spectator was arrested and hit with multiple charges, including attempted assault.

A statement was released from the WWE, saying the company takes the safety of all its performers very seriously.

As for Rollins, police say he was left with a swollen lip but refused medical assistance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monument is gearing up for some big concerts that were just announced.
He may be Mr. Worldwide but he won’t be stopping in Rapid City
Three dead in Nebraska plane crash
RCPD asking for help in locating two missing teens
Rapid City Police Department searching for two missing teens
South Dakota and Wyoming’s governors voice timber harvesting concerns
South Dakota and Wyoming’s governors voice timber harvesting concerns
Pennington County Fatal Crash

Latest News

WWE superstar Seth Rollins took a hit outside the ring when he was attacked by a spectator at...
Take a Look at This: WWE superstar attacked at show; deer in school classroom
FILE - Revelers makes their way down the Avenue of the Americas in front of Radio City Music...
Performers gear up for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
FILE - Office of Management and Budget acting director Shalanda Young speaks during a Senate...
Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office