Windy and Cold Today; Beautiful Thanksgiving Day

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A band of snow is moving across the area this morning. Roads are slick in the northern hills and foothills as well as parts of northeast Wyoming, so be careful! The snow will exit the area by late morning. The rest of the day will be windy and chilly.

Milder air quickly returns Thanksgiving Day, and holds through the weekend into next week. Highs in the 60s are likely Friday and again early next week.

