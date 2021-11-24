Advertisement

Stevens wrestlers look to deliver another big season

Raiders ready to compete with the state’s best
By Vic Quick
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens wrestling team came up just short in its quest to win a third straight state championship last year. The Raiders finished second as a team to Brandon Valley. Travis King has a veteran squad to work with and Stevens should be amongst the state’s best once again this season.

