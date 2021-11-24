Advertisement

South Dakota Mines fined by RMAC conference for racist comments made at a football game

SD Mines
SD Mines
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) announced on Nov 24, that they have fined South Dakota Mines for racist comments made at a Colorado Mesa and Mines football game on Nov 13.

The RMAC conference says racist comments from the stands were directed at the players from the CMU Mavericks and that those comments “stand in a complete contradiction to the values and policies of the conference.”

Staff at South Dakota Mines say they removed the individuals responsible for the racist remarks during the game and those people have been banned indefinitely from all RMAC events.

Mines President Dr. Jim Rankin and Athletic Director Joel Luken also released statements saying,

“South Dakota Mines has zero-tolerance for racism. We apologize to all who were harmed by the unacceptable actions of those individuals. Their behavior goes against the core mission, vision, and values of our institution,” Dr. Jim Rankin

“My sincerest apologies go out to the members of Colorado Mes’s football team and staff that witnessed and were involved in completely unacceptable behavior while on our campus. We will endeavor to be better hosts, hold ourselves to a higher degree of sportsmanship, and strive to be better human beings. We will improve.” AD Joel Luken

“Mines is taking action to make sure this sort of appalling behavior is not repeated” SD Mines

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monument is gearing up for some big concerts that were just announced.
He may be Mr. Worldwide but he won’t be stopping in Rapid City
Three dead in Nebraska plane crash
RCPD asking for help in locating two missing teens
Rapid City Police Department searching for two missing teens
South Dakota and Wyoming’s governors voice timber harvesting concerns
South Dakota and Wyoming’s governors voice timber harvesting concerns
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
SD Supreme Court snuffs out recreational marijuana bid

Latest News

school board
Rapid City School Board to appoint replacement for Breanna Funke at next board meeting
Rapid City approves more medical cannabis dispensary conditional use permit applications.
Rapid City OKs 16 more cannabis dispensary applications
FILE - In this June 25, 2019, photo, Marcella LeBeau, is photographed on Capitol Hill in...
Marcella Rose LeBeau, nurse and tribal leader, dies at 102
Lack of proper nutrition affects every aspect of one’s life
Lack of proper nutrition affects every aspect of one’s life