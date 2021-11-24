Rapid City School Board to appoint replacement for Breanna Funke at next board meeting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At a Nov 2 Rapid City School Board meeting, Area 2 representative Breanna Funke announced she was moving out of the area she represents and would have to leave her seat on the board.

Those six nominees are

Troy Michael Carr

Lee Gerry

Lindsey Hays.

Tony Mitchell

Curt Pochardt

and Mike Wolff.

That person will serve until the next school board election where the seat will be on the ballot.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.