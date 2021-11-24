Rapid City School Board to appoint replacement for Breanna Funke at next board meeting
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At a Nov 2 Rapid City School Board meeting, Area 2 representative Breanna Funke announced she was moving out of the area she represents and would have to leave her seat on the board.
Those six nominees are
Troy Michael Carr
Lee Gerry
Lindsey Hays.
Tony Mitchell
Curt Pochardt
and Mike Wolff.
That person will serve until the next school board election where the seat will be on the ballot.
