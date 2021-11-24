Advertisement

Rapid City home damaged in early morning fire

Three other homes evacuated as firefighters doused the flames
A home on the 1500 block of East Saint Patrick Street was destroyed in an early morning fire...
A home on the 1500 block of East Saint Patrick Street was destroyed in an early morning fire Wednesday. (photo courtesy Rapid City Fire Department)(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City home was extensively damaged in an early morning fire on Wednesday.

The fire on the 1500 block of East Saint Patrick Street was first spotted by the Rapid City Fire Department’s Medic 4 crew just before 6:30 a.m. They were on another call when they noticed smoke coming from the trailer. Still, by the time firefighters arrived the home was reportedly fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters contained the fire to the home, a car beside it and a nearby grass field. Three nearby homes were also evacuated. One of those homes had some fire damage and another had smoke damage.

No one was injured.

The cause is under investigation.

