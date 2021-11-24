Pre-Thanksgiving Forecast Looks Dry

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today’s breezy conditions should be dying down in just a few hours and into the overnight. Overall gusts stayed below advisory levels. However, there is enough wind coming on Wednesday and not enough moisture after the next front passes to possibly warrant the Red Flag Warning (or something similar) again in the future.

There is a chance of light rain and snow in the offing for Wednesday, but it will pretty much dry up once it flies past the Northern Hills. I think that anything past Rapid City will likely not see much more than colder air and a dry wind.

As we move into Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, we will “gobble up” the sunshine and you won’t be able to buy a better day on Black Friday. But as you know, the biggest problem is that we really need the moisture because we are super-dry with not a bunch of precipitation in the forecast.

Highs tomorrow in the 40s which will occur right after midnight. Our low will actually end up being later in the day. This is the time of year when “non-traditional” lows are common as the fronts pass by in the early morning hours and it gets cooler during the course of the day instead of warmer. Then it dries out and warms up for Thanksgiving Day with highs in the low-50s.

