The Holiday Season is in Full Swing with the Lighting of the Christmas Tree

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

The festive season is officially here! And what better way to kick off the holidays than with a Christmas Tree lighting.

This evening people gathered at the Christmas Tree in Wilson Park for the official lighting. They had a great turnout tonight, with a children’s choir singing carols and a special appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus!

And Mayor Steve Allender said this event is the official start to the Holiday Season.

Mayor Steve Allender: “The Christmas Tree Lighting In Wilson Park is the official Kickoff to the Christmas Season, and it all starts with this big tree right behind us here. When those lights come on and it’s time to get into the Christmas spirit, you know we have thanksgiving to worry about first but Christmas Spirit and we’re all peace and harmony from that point on.”

The tree is officially lit for all to see on Mount Rushmore Road.

