He may be Mr. Worldwide but he won’t be stopping in Rapid City

The Monument is gearing up for some big concerts that were just announced.
The Monument is gearing up for some big concerts that were just announced.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s no longer a postponement, it’s a cancellation.

Miami-based rapper Pitbull is no longer planning a stop at the Monument.

According to Priscilla Dominguez, Director of Corporate Sales & Marketing for the Monument, the logistics of a stand-alone show... one not part of the tour ... created some added complications for the December show. She added that there are always a multitude of reasons that play a role in canceling any show.

People with tickets should see a refund on their credit card or a check in the mail in the near future.

