Governor Noem picks interim corrections chief

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Doug Clark is the new interim secretary of Corrections, according to a release from Gov. Kristi Noem’s office Wednesday.

Clark replaces interim Secretary Tim Reisch who will step down effective Dec. 8. Clark is currently the deputy secretary of Corrections and acting warden of the State Penitentiary.

Noem also appointed Daniel Sullivan as warden of the State Penitentiary, effective Dec. 13. He was recently an associate warden at the Federal Corrections Institution in Sandstone, Minn.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.