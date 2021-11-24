Former state lawmaker Lora Hubbel to challenge Governor Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Former Republican state lawmaker Lora Hubbel says she plans to run for South Dakota governor as an independent.

It would be Hubbel’s third try at landing the job. She ran for the Republican nomination in 2014 and lost to then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard. She was unsuccessful in her efforts to get on the 2018 ballot as a Constitutional Party candidate. KELO-AM reports that Hubbel has purchased advertising announcing her candidacy.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem said via press release in November that she would be seeking a second term. The statement said she has raised $10 million since she was elected and has more than $6.5 million in cash on hand.

Republican Steven Haugaard, a state representative and former speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives, also announced he will attempt to unseat Noem. As of this post, no Democrat has announced a campaign for governor.

