“Christmas at the Capitol” kicks off in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. - “Christmas at the Capitol” has officially kicked off for the 40th year at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, and with it, thousands will make their way to the city over the course of the next month to see the decorations that line the halls of the state’s government.

“This is one of those things that really puts everyone in the Christmas mood,” said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding. “From the Christmas trees, and the great songs and music that are played. If this doesn’t put you in the Christmas spirit, I am not sure what will.”

Harding emceed the lighting ceremony in Pierre Tuesday. The T.F Riggs Chamber Choir of Pierre provided musical entertainment.

Just over 80 different trees will be all throughout the building, along with many other holiday displays. The main tree, a 25 foot Colorado Blue Spruce grown in Pierre, was decorated by members of the decorating committee.

The theme for this year’s decorations is “Winter Wishes.”

“I know all of us wish for something special,” Governor Kristi Noem said at the lighting ceremony. “We wish for gifts under the tree, for them to be special. We wish for family to be home so we can spend time together. We wish for health and happiness, and for all of us to remember the blessing we have.”

Amelia Rounds, a Pierre seven year old currently battling leukemia, had the honor of flipping the lights on for the first time.

“No matter what you wish for this holiday season, I hope that you are wishing for comfort, joy, and peace for all those around you,” Noem said. “My wish is that this season of giving, we all remember that we are created to serve each other.”

The display will be up in the State Capitol through December 26th.

