Advertisement

Unseasonably Warm Today; Much Colder Tomorrow

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see an unseasonably warm day today with highs in the 60s in many spots this afternoon. These temperatures will be 20 degrees above normal. High fire danger can be expected in southwest and south-central South Dakota as well as eastern Wyoming as gusty winds and low humidity combine to produce critical fire weather conditions.

A strong cold front will bring much colder air late tonight and Wednesday, along with a few snow flurries behind the front. No significant amounts of snow are expeted.

Thanksgiving Day will be nice with a high near 49 in Rapid City.

Unseasonably warm weather returns Friday and lasts through the end of the month!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City could be seeing more alcohol in it’s future
Rapid City could be seeing more alcohol in its future
Representative Dusty Johnson signed onto the ‘Sunshine Protection Act’ to get rid of the “fall...
Rep. Johnson seeks “permanent” Daylight Saving Time
Pennington County Fatal Crash
RCPD asking for help in locating two missing teens
Rapid City Police Department searching for two missing teens
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Dry
Drying Out on Tuesday
Forecast
KOTA Rhonda Lee Web Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mild Start to this Thanksgiving Week