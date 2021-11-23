Advertisement

Tuesday’s COVID numbers continue to bring death and hospitalizations

(Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 931 new cases of COVID. There are currently 5,421 active cases. There are 85 new active cases bringing that number to 6950.

7 more people are currently hospitalized bringing the current number to 237.

9 more people have died from the COVID virus bringing South Dakotas death toll to 2318. One of those deaths was in Pennington County, and one of the deaths was in Butte County.

Pennington County has a reported 124 new cases, Lawrence County has 21 new cases, Meade and Fall River counties have 16 new cases each, Butte County has 15 new cases, Lyman and Todd counties each have 10 new cases, Perkins and Custer have 6 new cases each, Ziebach has 2 new cases, and Harding and Jackson counties have 1 new case each.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Fatal Crash
Rapid City could be seeing more alcohol in it’s future
Rapid City could be seeing more alcohol in its future
Representative Dusty Johnson signed onto the ‘Sunshine Protection Act’ to get rid of the “fall...
Rep. Johnson seeks “permanent” Daylight Saving Time
RCPD asking for help in locating two missing teens
Rapid City Police Department searching for two missing teens
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route

Latest News

Black Hills Runners Clun Annual Turkey Trot 5k
Black Hills Runners Club Annual Turkey Trot 5k
Fire safety a priority over the Thanksgiving holiday
The surveys are in: City employees share their thanksgiving traditions and plans
Boys
CLUB FOR BOYS TREES - VOD - clipped version