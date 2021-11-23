Tuesday’s COVID numbers continue to bring death and hospitalizations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 931 new cases of COVID. There are currently 5,421 active cases. There are 85 new active cases bringing that number to 6950.

7 more people are currently hospitalized bringing the current number to 237.

9 more people have died from the COVID virus bringing South Dakotas death toll to 2318. One of those deaths was in Pennington County, and one of the deaths was in Butte County.

Pennington County has a reported 124 new cases, Lawrence County has 21 new cases, Meade and Fall River counties have 16 new cases each, Butte County has 15 new cases, Lyman and Todd counties each have 10 new cases, Perkins and Custer have 6 new cases each, Ziebach has 2 new cases, and Harding and Jackson counties have 1 new case each.

