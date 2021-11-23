Advertisement

Three dead in Nebraska plane crash

(Source: WOLF via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHADRON, Neb. (AP) - Three people have died in a plane crash in northwest Nebraska. The Star-Herald reports the pilot and two passengers died Sunday when the plane went down near Chadron, Nebraska. The Dawes County Attorney’s Office says witnesses called police saying they saw a fireball or explosion near Chadron. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. A spokesman says the six-passenger plane took off from Chadron Municipal Airport and crashed about a mile and a half away. County officials have not released the names of the three who died.

