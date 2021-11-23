Advertisement

Reports: Malcolm X’s daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC home

Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.
Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment, according to media reports citing the NYPD.

Police say Shabazz’s daughter found her 56-year-old mother unconscious just before 5 p.m. Monday. The death does not appear to be suspicious.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, wrote on Twitter that she was “deeply saddened” by reports of Shabazz’s death.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City could be seeing more alcohol in it’s future
Rapid City could be seeing more alcohol in its future
Representative Dusty Johnson signed onto the ‘Sunshine Protection Act’ to get rid of the “fall...
Rep. Johnson seeks “permanent” Daylight Saving Time
Pennington County Fatal Crash
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
All 50 states are expected to see funds come in to assist in major infrastructure projects...
Rep. Johnson votes no on infrastructure bill, criticizes ‘Build Back Better’

Latest News

The surveys are in: City employees share their thanksgiving traditions and plans
Boys
CLUB FOR BOYS TREES - VOD - clipped version
safe
PARADE SAFETY - VOD - clipped version
Child recovered from stolen car
Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station