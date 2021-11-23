Advertisement

Red dresses hang for Missing and Murdered Indigenous women and children

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City may notice a pop of color outside of the Journey Museum.

The Red Ribbon Skirt Society has installed a row of red dresses strung along the trees on the Journey Museum’s grounds to represent the missing and murdered indigenous women, children, and Two-Spirit peoples around the world.

The installation goes up multiple times a year, commonly done with every season, and has been since 2018. Rapid City law enforcement also comes out to help string up the dresses.

”As we know, in our traditions is that red is the color that spirits can see so when we put these dresses up today, there will be a blessing and we really do see these dresses as sacred. It’s a space where people can come and they can pray, we will also be putting up a tipi today so it’s really kind of a sacred space during this time,” says Lilly Mendoza, founder of the Red Ribbon Skirt Society.

She says the public is welcome to visit the installation which will be up until the end of December.

