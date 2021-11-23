Rapid City Police Department searching for two missing teens

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The RCPD is currently seeking the public’s help to locate Riley Youngman. Riley was last seen on Sunday at approximately 7:00 pm in the 1100 block of Anamosa St. wearing a red, black, and white sweater with “NBA” on it, faded blue jeans with holes in them, and clear framed glasses. Riley is described as a Native American male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5′7″ tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs.

Officers are also trying to locate12-year-old Shaun Rencountre. Multiple addresses have been checked since he was reported missing on the morning of Nov 22. He was last seen on Sunday at approximately 8 pm in the 200 block of E Knollwood Drive wearing faded blue jeans with an unknown shirt and no shoes. He is a Native American male with black hair and black eyes. He is 4′6″ tall and weighs approximately 80 lbs.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.

