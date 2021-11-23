Advertisement

Club for Boys annual tree sale is ready to bring you joy

Christmas trees
Christmas trees(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The weather outside may not have you thinking of Christmas but the Club for Boys tree lot will have you feeling festive.

On Aug 22, Christmas trees went on sale at the Club for Boys.

Nine different trees are available including local trees the Black Hills Spruce and the Ponderosa Pine.

The kids who attend the Club for Boys help people find trees as well as load them in vehicles.

And while you may pay a slightly higher price your money goes to help the Club.

“We’ve always tried to be comparable to the big-box stores. I think we do that if you check other places we are about $5 more and that’s really your donation to the club. The nice part is you know where your money goes here,” Mark Kline, Assistant Executive Director of the Club for Boys, says

The tree sale is an annual tradition for the Club for Boys and generations of families make the Club their location to pick out their Christmas tree, as well as a spot where former members of the club stop by to get their evergreen.

“We had two of our alumni step in and one from Pennsylvania. Both talked about their time selling trees. It is something you don’t forget, it is a fun experience as well as work,” Kline added

Hours to pick out your tree

Club for Boys

Mon-Sat 9 AM-7 PM

Sun 10 AM-5 PM

Club for Boys Thrift Store

Mon-Fri 9 AM-6 PM

Sat 9AM-5 PM

Sunday 10 AM- 5 PM

