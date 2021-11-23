Black Hills Runners Club Annual Turkey Trot 5k

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Community members will come together on Thanksgiving morning to run the Annual Turkey Trot 5K. All money raised is used to support running in the Black Hills: kid’s running programs, trail maintenance, college scholarships for runners, etc.

When: November 25th, 2021

Time: The event starts between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Where: Old Storybook Island Shelter

No registration on the day of the event.

https://blackhillsrunnersclub.org/

