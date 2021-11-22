Sheridan Cooks - Italian Meatballs from Products from Freedom Foods and Cross E Dairy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sourcing foods locally - it’s the 21st century “thing” now, and rightfully so! Keeping dollars local helps locally owned businesses. And the quality of the food products is often better than the mass-grown and raised.

On this edition of Sheridan Cooks, learn about the many locally sourced products available at Freedom Foods and Cross E Dairy in Sheridan. Oh, and here’s the recipe for those delicious meatballs: Mix together a pound of mixed meats (ground beef, lamb and pork), or you can use just one of them. Also mix in a quarter cup of finely chopped white onion and a teaspoon of Italian seasoning, as well as a quarter teaspoon of salt. Form into 1″-2″ size meatballs.

Heat 2 teaspoon olive oil in a heavy skillet. Brown the meatballs over high heat for 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce heat, and cook until done, about 15 minutes. When done, remove and set aside.

Add 1 chopped red bell pepper and 1 chopped yellow red pepper to the skillet, as well as a cup of sliced mushrooms, a clove of minced garlic, as well as 1 chicken bouillon cube and a can of evaporated milk (or fresh cream). Stir in 1 teaspoon of flour and stir constantly until sauce is thickened.

Return meatballs to the skillet; stir, combine and cook for 3 minutes. Serve immediately.

