Advertisement

Rep. Johnson wants to eliminate ‘fall back’ Daylight Savings Time

Representative Dusty Johnson signed onto the ‘Sunshine Protection Act’ to get rid of the “fall...
Representative Dusty Johnson signed onto the ‘Sunshine Protection Act’ to get rid of the “fall back” time change.(GRAYDC)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You’ve probably noticed that the day is a tad shorter as we head into winter.

That’s because daylight savings time just ended a couple of weeks ago, and many people have long complained that it gets too dark too early.

But, there are efforts now in Washington D.C. to change that.

Representative Dusty Johnson signed onto the ‘Sunshine Protection Act’ to get rid of the “fall back” time change.

He said that more sunlight at the end of the day is a win for everyone.

”My bill would make it so that we would shift the daylight later in the day in the winter,” Johnson said. “That would make it more likely that we would have sunshine toward the end of the day, after school, after work. I think that’s far more effective than having sunlight from 8 A.m. to 9 a.m. when we’re almost all indoors anyway.”

The states of Hawaii and Arizona no longer follow Daylight Savings Time.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota speaker, LRC to face 2nd AG impeachment petition lawsuit
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg Announces $23.8 Million in Grant Awards to the State of South Dakota for America’s Infrastructure
Norovirus Among Likely Causes of Recent Reported Illnesses
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas

Latest News

Felony drug arrests are still at a ‘disastrous’ rate
Felony drug arrests are still at a ‘disastrous’ rate
Rapid City could be seeing more alcohol in it’s future
Rapid City could be seeing more alcohol in its future
All 50 states are expected to see funds come in to assist in major infrastructure projects...
Rep. Johnson votes no on infrastructure bill, criticizes ‘Build Back Better’
South Dakota speaker, LRC to face 2nd AG impeachment petition lawsuit