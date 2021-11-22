Rep. Johnson wants to eliminate ‘fall back’ Daylight Savings Time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You’ve probably noticed that the day is a tad shorter as we head into winter.

That’s because daylight savings time just ended a couple of weeks ago, and many people have long complained that it gets too dark too early.

But, there are efforts now in Washington D.C. to change that.

Representative Dusty Johnson signed onto the ‘Sunshine Protection Act’ to get rid of the “fall back” time change.

He said that more sunlight at the end of the day is a win for everyone.

”My bill would make it so that we would shift the daylight later in the day in the winter,” Johnson said. “That would make it more likely that we would have sunshine toward the end of the day, after school, after work. I think that’s far more effective than having sunlight from 8 A.m. to 9 a.m. when we’re almost all indoors anyway.”

The states of Hawaii and Arizona no longer follow Daylight Savings Time.

