Pennington County Fatal Crash

(Archive)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) –  On Saturday, an early-morning single-vehicle crash near Box Elder resulted in the death of one person.

Preliminary crash information from South Dakota’s Highway Patrol indicates that a 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo had been headed westbound on Highway 1416 when it left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and continued down into the adjacent ditch where it overturned.

A 51-year-old male who was driving the vehicle was the only occupant and he was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

