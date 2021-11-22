Advertisement

Gov. Kristi Noem’s chief of staff is leaving

(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s chief of staff is leaving. He’s the fourth person to leave the position in three years. Noem’s chief of staff Aaron Schiebe will move back to a role as an outside consultant advising on federal funds for coronavirus relief, according to an email obtained by The Associated Press. He worked as her chief of staff for just over seven months. The Republican governor’s general counsel, Mark Miller, has been named interim chief of staff. He’s the fifth person to serve in that role. Noem has seen regular turnover of top staff since she became governor in 2019. Her office previously described each of those departures as amicable.(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

