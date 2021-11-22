Advertisement

Gobbles becomes Rapid City’s first pardoned turkey

GOBBLES
GOBBLES(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Granting a turkey, a ‘get out of the Thanksgiving feast pass’ has made it’s way to the local level.

The official “pardoning” of a turkey is a White House tradition that gives one lucky bird the chance to not be a part of Thanksgiving dinner.

Monday, Mayor Steve Allender made Gobbler Rapid City’s first pardoned Turkey.

He said events like these help to center the community’s focus from a national level to a local.

“It’s just kind of a fun event where I think it really, for me, it kind of centers on doing something that’s not political, not impacting negatively anyone’s life or causing an argument. You know, this is the time of year for us to start being thankful,” said Allender.

Allender said turkey pardoning is a light hearted event that he hopes to see become a community tradition.

