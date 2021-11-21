Advertisement

Warner, Sioux Falls Christian claim volleyball state titles

Hill City earns sixth-place finish
By Ben Burns
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Monument was packed with talent on Saturday as the best high school volleyball teams in South Dakota battled in three State Championship games. Plus, the Hill City Lady Rangers cap off their historic season in a Consolation Championship matchup against Elkton-Lake Benton. Ben Burns has the highlights.

Warner, SF Christian claim volleyball state titles
