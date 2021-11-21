Advertisement

Sunny Skies For the Next Several Days

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly sunny skies will remain across our area for the next several days. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be warmer with highs in the lower 60s expected. Highs will stay in the 60s for Tuesday, but then they will cool down for Wednesday. We may also see some windy conditions on Wednesday. Thanksgiving is looking mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota speaker, LRC to face 2nd AG impeachment petition lawsuit
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg Announces $23.8 Million in Grant Awards to the State of South Dakota for America’s Infrastructure
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Norovirus Among Likely Causes of Recent Reported Illnesses
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas

Latest News

Warm next 2 days
Sunny skies for the next 7-days
Warm start to the work week
Sunny Skies For the Next 7-Days
Warm start to the work week
Sunny skies for the next 7-days
Skies Clearing
Turkey Day Travel Weekend Looks Good